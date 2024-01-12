Eindhoven students compete for best speller title

The eighth-graders competed at the Augustinianum for the title of best speller during the AugDictee. Fifteen elementary school students from the Eindhoven region participated in the competition. It was hard work for them!

The text was read by writer Simon van der Geest. In high concentration, the participants then wrote down the sentences while classmates and family looked on.

There could be only one winner. That was Birte te Sligte of ‘t Karregat. She made only four mistakes in eleven sentences. For that, she was rewarded with a challenge cup and a book package. The numbers two and three received a medal and books.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta