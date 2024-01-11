PSV performing like a charm sportingly and commercially

PSV has been doing well in terms of sport lately, and the club’s traditional New Year’s reception on Wednesday evening was mainly focused on its commercial successes. However, all attention is focused on the field, where coach Peter Bosz’s team must provide euphoria.

PSV has extended its partnership with PUMA for five years. A five-year agreement was concluded with the renowned German sportswear brand at the start of the 2020-2021 season. This contract will now be broken open and extended until mid-2030, PSV commercial director Frans Janssen and PUMA CEO Arne Freundt announced.

GoodHabitz, European market leader in online assessments and training, extends its back sponsorship. This original agreement, which ran until the summer of 2025, has also been broken and extended for two seasons. “We see its positive impact at home and abroad,” said Milan Hofmans, CRO of GoodHabitz.

High Tech Campus Eindhoven will continue as main sponsor of PSV Women for longer. PSV and the ecosystem of three hundred innovative companies have extended the collaboration until 2025. Hilde de Vocht, director of Ecosystem Management at HTCE. “In addition to striving for sporting success, we jointly focus on creating a positive social impact.”

To trust

According to financial director Jaap van Baar, PSV is financially stable and the prospects are ‘very good’. “We look to 2024 with great confidence, both sportingly and financially.” Due to all the successes – in several areas – PSV’s turnover could easily amount to around 150 million euros this season. Shareholders’ equity reportedly rises to around 80 million euros.

And that doesn’t even include possible transfers. Johan Bakayoko, Joey Veerman, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, but also Yorbe Vertessen, André Ramalho and second goalkeeper Joël Drommel represent a great financial value and could earn PSV many millions if they leave.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez