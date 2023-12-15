1300 new Dutch citizens to visit mayor

On Friday, more than a thousand newcomers can visit Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem. These are foreign residents of Eindhoven who recently received Dutch nationality.

It is about residents from 99 different countries. Most come from India (295), Turkey (172) and Syria (163). Many second-generation children have a foreign background but were born in the Netherlands.

Quiz and poem

The day’s program consists of various activities. With a speech beforehand and a large group photo together with the mayor. After that, there is a quiz with some music after which it is concluded with a poem and exchanging experiences together.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta