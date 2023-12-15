New caving in of road in Eindhoven causes detour

Line 3 of carrier Hermes will not pass the Koning Arthurlaan and Lohengrinlaan stops for the time being. The reason is there is a caving in the road surface on the Koning Arthurlaan.

How big and deep the subsidence is, is not clear. Gemeente Eindhoven informs that they would remove about 7 square meters of paving stones from the road to repair the subsidence.

This sinking on the road surface would have been caused by a leak in the sewer system. That leak has since been repaired. The ground under the road should also be repaired on Thursday, after which bus traffic can also use the road again.

A few weeks ago, another caving-in had to be repaired urgently: at that time, a sinkhole was the cause of a road subsidence at ‘t Hofke in Tongelre.

Source Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta