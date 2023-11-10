Sinterklaas arrives in Eindhoven by train this year

Like every year, Eindhoven welcomes Saint Nicholas and his Pieten again next Saturday. Like last year, the good saint arrives by train.

After arriving at Eindhoven Central Station, the Saint will walk towards the 18 Septemberplein. There he and his Pieten will be welcomed to the singing of a new Sinterklaas song, composed by the artists present and linked to the national story.

Artists

This year, artists Mikey & Megan, Sweet April, and Pietje Melodietje will welcome Saint Nicholas. The children of the ballet club Beyond Studios will perform. For various activities surrounding the entry, children can visit the Heuvel shopping center. There the children can make cupcakes, design their own buttons, or get their faces painted.

Visitors

”Last year was a great success, we saw the highest number of visitors at the entry since the event was moved to the 18 Septemberplein,” said a spokesperson. This year the organization expects many visitors again. ”If it doesn’t rain and we all wear good shoes, I’m sure it will be fine.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta