More foreign students at TU/e

The TU/e has welcomed the most students ever this academic year. This is evident from the ready figures that Eindhoven University projected. More than 3,000 new students received a place on the TU/e campus. For the first time, more foreign students came to the university than Dutch students.

According to the university, the growth was mainly due to the fact that the intake limits of the two programs were increased. The increase is mainly seen in the Computer Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering studies. Robert-Jan Smits, chairman of the Board of Governors, sees the growth as recognition of quality and reputation. “It shows that we are well on the map internationally,” he said.

“Not enough”

Smits reveals that despite the growth, they continue to look for opportunities to grow at a higher rate. “More highly skilled engineers are urgently needed for the enormous societal challenges. Think of energy transition, climate, and digitalization.” He sees particularly high demand at the Brainport. “The influx growth is therefore welcome, but meet the demand for engineers in the Eindhoven region.”

Foreign talent

This academic year not only began with the largest growth in the university’s existence. Also, more international students than Dutch students joined TU/e this year. Smits sees that this is mainly due to the lack of interest in STEM in the Netherlands.

Smits sees it as very important for the Netherlands to keep the doors open for international talent. “It would be bad for the Netherlands if this kind of high-quality employment seeps out of the Netherlands,” he said.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.