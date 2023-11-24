City council feels ‘Horror traffic roundabout’ is safe enough

The local residents have stated that the traffic circle at the intersection of Beemdstraat and Kasteellaan is unsafe. However, the municipality sees no dangers. They stated this in response to council questions from the group 50-PLUS.

In response to “disturbing” reports about the unsafe situation at the traffic circle located on Beemdstraat/Kasteellaan/Meerenakkerweg, the Eindhoven group 50-PLUS put the questions to the city council. According to the city council, the location is safe enough. Only three or more injury accidents per year categorise situations as ‘unsafe’.

Accidents

“The traffic situation and the registered accident scene at the site are known to us. Based on these recorded figures, this is not an objectively unsafe location (focus location). Accidents that are not registered are therefore not known to us. This also applies to near-accidents,” the council replied.

According to the party, however, there are many more accidents than those recorded. Even according to local residents, this is only the tip of the iceberg. “Collisions and near collisions are certainly weekly incidents, according to interviewees. This week, 50PLUS has already been at the scene of two collisions,” 50+ states to the council.

Source: Studio040

Translated by Chaitali Sengupta.