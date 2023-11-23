Three Fontys Eindhoven buildings ready for use

The three new Fontys buildings at the Rachelsmolen in Eindhoven are ready. The work at the college lasted more than two years. Students and teachers moved into the buildings this week.

For the time being, five courses are housed in the three education buildings. This concerns the Paramedical, People and Health, Child and Education, Social Studies and Pedagogy courses.

The buildings, which were built by main contractor Hurks, among others, are called R11, R12 and R13. R11 contains various facilities, such as an event space, auditorium and a canteen. The second new building, R12, houses practice-oriented education. The last building contains workplaces and educational spaces for Fontys students and employees.

Sustainability

Sustainability was a top priority during construction. The buildings are gas-free, rainwater is collected and no rainwater is discharged into the sewer. In addition, furniture has been reused as much as possible.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez