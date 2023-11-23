PvdA/GroenLinks largest voted party in Eindhoven

In Eindhoven, PvdA/GroenLinks emerged as the largest party in the House of Representatives elections. The PVV is just behind that. The last votes were counted in the city last night, the municipality reports.

The turnout in Eindhoven was again lower than the average in the Netherlands on Wednesday. That came to 72.4 percent. That is almost 6 percent less than the national average.

Eindhoven results

PvdA/GroenLinks received 21 percent of the votes, followed by the PVV with 20 percent. After that, there is a small gap in Eindhoven, with 14 percent of the votes for the VVD and 12 for Omtzigt’s new party NSC.

D66 completes the top 5 with 9 percent of the votes. SP, Denk, Party for the Animals and Volt come next in the rankings, with 3 or 4 percent of the votes.

Leading the way

Nationally, PVV won. After counting the votes, leader Geert Wilders’ party came out well above the other parties with 35 seats. He can now take the lead in forming a new coalition.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez