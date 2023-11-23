PVV largest party in Geldrop-Mierlo and Best

The PVV became by far the largest party in Geldrop-Mierlo during the House of Representatives elections. The party of Geert Wilders obtained almost 28 percent of the votes. In Best, the PVV also became the largest by far.

This is evident from the final results in these two regional municipalities. In Geldrop-Mierlo, the victory of the PVV was convincing. With 11 percent of the votes, the party distanced itself from the number two VVD. This was followed by NSC and PvdA/GroenLinks.

Convincing

In Best, the victory was also convincing. There, too, the VVD has to make do with 5 percent of the votes less than number 2. Here too, party leader Omtzigt’s NSC completes the top 3.

VVD still the largest

In Son en Breugel, Nuenen and Waalre the picture is slightly different. There the VVD emerged as the largest party. In Son en Breugel the PVV is hot on the heels of the VVD, followed by the NSC and then the PvdA/GroenLinks. In Nuenen and Waalre the same picture, although in these municipalities the number 3 is not Omtzigt’s party to PvdA/GroenLinks.

Turnout relatively high

Turnout Wednesday in Eindhoven’s peripheral municipalities was relatively high. In almost all villages it exceeded 80 percent. In Geldrop-Mierlo, turnout was slightly lower at 79.6 percent. This is still more than the national average, which is over 78 percent.

Leading

Nationally, the PVV took the win. The party of leader Geert Wilders came after counting the votes with 35 seats well above the other parties. He may now take the lead in forming a new coalition.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez