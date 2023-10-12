Thousands more homeless than was thought

The number of homeless people in Eindhoven may be much higher than was thought. Many women and children in particular seem to remain under the radar with the current count. Elderly Appèl Hart voor Eindhoven and the SP asked questions about this during the half-hour question period on Tuesday.

The fact that much homelessness is not properly mapped is evident from the new Ethos counting method, which is implemented by the national homelessness organisation the Kansfonds. This counting method was applied in 2022 in Northeast Brabant, in Den Bosch and Oss. Previously, only homeless people who were known to social shelters were counted as homeless.

The new count also maps hidden homelessness. This concerns people who, as mentioned, are forced to stay with friends or family or, for example, sleep in their car. The hidden cases are included in the new counting method because social institutions participate in the count.

Women and children

The homeless shelters almost exclusively accommodate men. Women hardly ever register for shelter and this is also evident from the count: a third of the homeless people counted with the Ethos method are women, and forty percent are children. They are much more likely to stay with family, friends, in a car, garage or caravan. At least that is the situation in Northeast Brabant. The exact figures are not known in Eindhoven.

‘Much higher than expected’

However, Thijs Eradus of Springplank Homeless Shelter takes into account that the actual number of homeless people in Eindhoven is also much higher than currently estimated. “We now have about 1,200 to 1,300 people in the picture,” says Eradus.

However, that number could easily be two to three times as high, Eradus thinks. “If so many women and children remain under the radar, the new counting method could easily lead to 4,000 to 5,000 homeless people in the city. There are 6,000 homeless people in Utrecht, so it is not unthinkable.”

Not surprised

These numbers are also important for making good policy. “People’s social network can become exhausted, meaning they still have to use shelter. I’m not surprised about it either. But it would be a painful reality.”

Economic circumstances

If the scenario comes true, Eradus believes the problem should be looked at differently. “The stigma is still that homeless people are mainly people with problems such as addiction. But it seems like this is the smallest group now.”

“The majority of people simply seem to get into trouble due to economic circumstances: money problems and the lack of sufficient housing. But to be sure, it is necessary that we participate in the new count,” says Eradus.

The council has also announced that it recognises the need for the new counting method. Eindhoven wants to participate in the Ethos census in 2024.

