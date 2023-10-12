Sportsfield/playground Oud Woensel reopened

The sportsfields and playground at Van Gentplein in the Woensel district of Eindhoven reopened on Thursday afternoon. The sports area for both the young and old has recently been renovated.

At the opening, there will be various sports activities such as football, basketball, free running and callisthenics. After the autumn holidays, young as well as elderly people from the neighbourhood can follow a broad sports and exercise program here.

Renovation project

The so-called ‘playground’ is innovative. There is a basketball court where the baskets can be moved so that wheelchair users can also play. There is a football field with a cushioning floor and a freerun course with a fall-absorbing surface. In addition, there is a new line for both the Twister game and for dancing children.

Positive influence

There will also be two sports leaders in the district. They must ensure a positive influence in the neighbourhood by ensuring that young people are motivated to exercise. They are present at least two days a week. The young people come from the neighbourhood and, in exchange for study points, provide activities in the neighbourhood.

The Krajicek Foundation received 2.5 million euros in 2020 to revive and refurbish ten playgrounds. The one in Woensel is one of them.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha