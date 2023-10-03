Eindhoven closes house on Miles Davislaan

The municipality of Eindhoven has closed a house on Miles Davislaan due to violations of drug legislation. The building must remain locked for three months.

Police searched the home after a fire broke out in the garage at the house. That garage was set up as a cannabis nursery.

That plantation posed a lot of danger, as the fire showed. Not only for the residents of the building but also for local residents, according to the municipality.

Source: Studio040

Translated: Yawar Abbas