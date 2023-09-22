Woensel-West residents put up their own play

Stichting Tante Netty and theater producer Stijn van Erp are putting on a new play this weekend. The play is called “Our Island,” and brings to life stories of residents from the Woensel-West neighborhood.

The purpose of the new performance is to conclude the new housing project Plan Celsius. Getting acquainted is central to the performance. The most important aspect of this performance is that the residents participate in the acting to realize the stories from the neighborhood. The neighborhood acts as a stage and scenery. The script was finished back in March; now they can finally get started.

Warned

Woensel-West used to be a neighborhood that was warned about. In 2017, the neighborhood began a new construction process. This has brought both new houses and also new people. The performance takes you to different locations in Woensel-West, not only on the streets but also in people’s homes. At each location, a different story is told. This way residents get to know not only each other but also the neighborhood.

The play is intended for all ages and will be performed for the first time on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for the theater are available free of charge.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.