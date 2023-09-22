Care facility Archipel receives refugees

There will be 24 accommodations for Ukrainian refugees at Archipel’s care location on Strijpsestraat. Archipel is expected to keep these reception places available for 2.5 years.

The municipality of Eindhoven must have 1412 reception places available by February 2024. At the start of September, there were 1050 reception places in the municipality.

At the Archipel location Hof van Strijp, 12 of the 24 reception places are suitable for refugees with physical disabilities. Gemeente Eindhoven expects to need about €35,000 to make the location suitable for the reception.

Per month the reception: rent, management, operation, and energy costs, will cost about €65,000. All costs will be covered by The Hague. The shelter should open its doors in early October.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.