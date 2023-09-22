Accident on Eindhoven Ring Road

An accident occurred on the A2 from Eindhoven to Maastricht at the Batadorp junction. The main lane of the A2 will remain closed until ten o’clock Friday morning. Also Friday evening the main lane will temporarily close to repair the crash barrier.

A truck stood against a guardrail, it is unclear exactly what happened and if there are more drivers involved in the accident. It is also unknown if there were any injuries in the accident.

Repair

The two lanes of the main roadway will remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic can pass them via the N2 parallel lane. From nine o’clock Friday evening, the main lane will be closed to repair the crash barrier.

Traffic is jammed on the A50 on Friday morning. There is a traffic jam between Son en Breugel and junction Ekkersweijer. The delay is fifteen minutes.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta.