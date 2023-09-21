Mayor Dijsselbloem – voice of the city’s municipality

Anyone who calls the municipality of Eindhoven may hear the voice of Jeroen Dijsselbloem in the future. The CDA wants the mayor to voice the city’s menu of options. According to the Eindhoven party, it would give the municipality a face and make contact more personal.

That is why Remco van Dooren from the CDA asked council questions.

Many residents call 14-040, but now receive an unknown voice on the line. This must change, believes councillor Remco van Dooren. He wants the mayor’s voice to be heard in the options menu from now on, because this ‘small gesture’ would lead to positive reactions among Eindhoven residents.

The CDA therefore wants to know whether Dijsselbloem is willing to do this. If he agrees, the mayor will follow in the footsteps of the mayors of Helmond, Rotterdam and Heusden.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez