Residents make decorations for temporary holocaust memorial

A group of Eindhoven residents is making decorated signs, with the names of victims on them, for a temporary Holocaust monument in the city. The monument will be unveiled on Sunday, on the Lodewijk Napoleonplein.

The signs are a colorful, visual treat. They will be placed on a map of Eindhoven. The monument in the Vonderkwartier will remain in place for a day, then the memorial will go to the Hornemann-huis. It is a museum in Eindhoven where the story of the murdered Jewish brother Hornemann is told.

Victims

Residents were busy making the signs this week. The signs bear names such as Salomon Andriesse and Toetela Steinbach, two of a total of 362 Eindhoven victims of the Holocaust in World War II.

The idea of this initiative is to bring back the names of the murdered people symbolically home again. The memorial project “Names and Numbers” was conceived by artist Ida van der Lee from Amsterdam. Stichting Verhalis organizes the commemorations in Brabant, together with Erfgoed Brabant.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.