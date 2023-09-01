Eindhoven vodka wins award

LOUERS vodka has won the award for best ‘ultra-premium’ in the world. The brand, which hails from Eindhoven, won this award during the VodkaMasters 2023 blind-tasting in Kent, England. Each participant was judged on aroma, taste, and overall balance.

The competition is the only one that uses only independent judges, who have no ties to participating brands.

The founder Willem Louwers finds it hard to comprehend that the Eindhoven vodka brand received the highest recognition. After all, LOUERS vodka has only been on the market since 2020. Louwers began developing the product while studying Technical Business Administration at the Fontys University of Applied Sciences in Eindhoven.

Spikes

After going through numerous designs, the product took its final form about three years ago. The design of the vodka bottle played a major role in the initial acquisition process. The bottle is covered with spikes and finished with silver chrome coating. Retailers, liquor stores, and clubs subsequently lined up en masse.

Today, LOUERS vodka has a distribution network across 35 countries, along with around two hundred retail outlets. According to Louwers, what makes his ultra-premium vodka so special are the Dutch ingredients.

“They are created by Dutch artisans. At the core is the careful selection of grains. These are hand-picked and undergo a six-fold distillation, resulting in an incomparably smooth taste.”

