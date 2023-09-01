PSV takes on Sevilla, Arsenal and Lens in Champions League

PSV will take on Arsenal, Sevilla, and RC Lens in the group stage of the Champions League. That is what the draw of the European Football Association UEFA revealed Thursday evening. “We could have been worse off.”

For striker Luuk de Jong, it will be a reunion with his old team in Spain. Last season, PSV played Sevilla in an extra intermediate round of the Europa League after the winter break and were eliminated. The Eindhoven players went down 3-0 in Spain and won 2-0 at home. In addition, PSV met Arsenal in the group stage of the Europa League. They won 2-0 at the Philips Stadium but lost narrowly (1-0) away from home.

PSV has not played against RC Lens recently. The Frenchmen finished second in the Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the group stage of the main tournament of the Champions League. At RC Lens plays Stijn Spierings, who was in PSV’s interest for quite some time, but chose to stay in the French league.

Overwinter

“We could have done worse. It’s not a group you say is impossible. We can overwinter. That should be possible with this team and this group,” was the reaction of technical director Marcel Brands to NOS and PSV TV.

