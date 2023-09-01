PSV and Philips together in record book

PSV and Philips have brought out a video. The video shows Frits Philips ‘brought back to life’ for a moment and he sees how Eindhoven and PSV fared after his death. With this playful video, PSV and Philips underline their 110-year partnership. It is indeed unique because the union will get a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

Consequently, the top men of the two organizations, Roy Jakobs and Marcel Brands, will receive an official certificate on Friday confirming the world record. With this, PSV and Philips together officially form a long-running sports commitment.

Mr. Frits is proud

In the video, which is meant to symbolize this, Frits Philips, who died in 2005, walks through the Eindhoven city center. He is proud of how the city has developed, looking with admiration at all the new buildings and speaking full of praise for Brainport.

Connected

Philips Sports Association came into existence in 1913. Since then the club and the technology company have shared very close ties. As the founder of PSV, Philips always played an important role in the club’s development. Although the company’s name no longer appears on the soccer shirts, Philips was a driving force behind the current Brainport partnership. Also, the home of PSV is still known as the Philips Stadium.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.