Mayor Dijsselbloem to record welcome message

Mayor Jeroen Dijsselbloem’s voice is going to be recorded. He will speak the welcome message of the municipality of Eindhoven. This was announced by the Municipal Executive following questions from the CDA. According to the city council, the proposal is “sympathetic and fits in with the hospitality that the city wants to radiate.”

In doing so, the mayor follows in the footsteps of his counterparts in Helmond, Rotterdam, and Heusden.

Many residents call 14-040 but still get an unknown voice on the line. That will soon change. Dijsselbloem is not going to speak the entire menu, however, because it changes quite often. He will, however, record the welcome message, after which the menu can be heard.

Mayor or official

Not every caller gets to hear the mayor. Only when all lines are busy or calls are made outside office hours, the tape will be heard. Dijsselbloem will also indicate in the welcome message which number to call in case of emergencies or malfunctions. It is still unknown as of when the mayor will be heard.

Source: Studio040

Translation by Chaitali Sengupta