Fall prevention budget for elderly

Eindhoven municipality reserves 700,000 euros to make fall prevention more accessible to the elderly.

Fall prevention are training courses to help elderly people stay fit, thus preventing accidents. After all, an elderly person’s fall often leads to serious injuries, the city council announced in a council information letter.

Moreover, due to an ageing population, the number of serious fall accidents is expected to increase by 50 percent in the next ten years, doubling the direct related medical costs, Eindhoven informed.

Fall prevention should contribute to enabling the elderly to remain independent for longer. Offering fall prevention training will become a legal duty of the municipality from 2024.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan