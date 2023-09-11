No limit on imagination at Valkenswaard Corso

What particularly lingers after the seventieth edition of the Valkenswaard Corso? The sweltering heat along the route, the efforts of first aid and the fire brigade to relieve a participant who had become unwell, the beautiful floats and extras and, of course, the Hazestraat float, which once again emerged as the big winner with Botanica Fantasia.

Designer Frank Schooleman and ‘his’ builders not only came first overall, but also won the Craftsmanship Award, the Parade Award and the Innovation Award. Consequently, there was some grumbling during the award ceremony. Neighbourhood Hazestraat has been calling the shots with brilliant creations for years. However, it regularly faces stiff competition from the creations of Stadsebergen, Kerkakkers and Oud Dommelen.

In their verdict, the jury used words like “emotion”, “goose bumps”, “innovative”, “imaginative” and “a feast for the eyes”. Then it is not surprising that the Hazestraat group was number one again. Spectators were also impressed by the splendour of the colours, the details and the use of recycled materials. Think wheelbarrow, laundry basket, plastic cups and plates and flower pots.

Tastes differ

In the Graafschap group, there was mostly relief. One of the participants became unwell due to the heat and had to be taken off the wagon by the fire brigade. The first-aiders present ensured that the woman recovered quickly, but due to the inconvenience, the procession still stood still for almost an hour. “We are all very shocked, because you don’t expect something like that,” said one of the builders of Graafschap. “Fortunately, everything is fine with her and she is now at home.”

Kerkakkers, Stadsebergen and Crescendo eventually had to accept the fact that they had again put in an excellent performance, but in the end only one could be the winner: Hazestraat.

Most striking perhaps was that the Dommeldal float received the Audience Award, but finished eleventh in the jury’s final results.

It proved that the tastes differ between people.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan