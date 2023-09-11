Driving school initiates aid for Morocco

In one swoop, the lives of many Moroccans were turned upside down by an all-consuming earthquake. It left thousands dead, injured and houses collapsed. The Moroccan community in Eindhoven was not left untouched by the news either. Khadija Souidi’s driving school on Schubertlaan, for instance, was transformed into a collection point for supplies.

She herself has no family or friends in the affected area, yet after seeing the images, she felt the need to do something. “You feel powerless,” Khadija Souidi explains. “Then you start thinking how you can help those people. Even if it is just a small contribution.”

Thus, Khadija decided to make her driving school available as a collection point for items. The relief campaign only started on Monday morning, but a few hours later the driving school was already full of bags of clothes, blankets and pillows. These items will be collected by Rotterdam-based Maroc Relief Foundation (Stichting Maroc Relief) on Thursday and Sunday. The items will then be taken to Morocco.

Support from the city

Meanwhile, the municipality of Eindhoven has also pledged support. 1 Euro per inhabitant will be donated to Morocco. In addition, the Moroccan flag hangs at half-mast on Stadhuisplein.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan