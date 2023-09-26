Eindhoven buys land land for Brainport Industry Campuses

The municipality of Eindhoven has purchased land from Philips for eleven million euros, translating as seven plots and a total of almost 240,000 square metres. The land is intended for new Brainport Industries Campuses.

The new campus will be located on the 140,000 square meters north of where the current Brainport Industries Campus is located. The new campus can be realsied very quickly. The concept plans are already on the desk of councillor Stijn Steenbakkers (Eindhoven Northwest) and the zoning plan must be ready early next year at the latest.

“The land we have now purchased is being used for deep investments in the high-tech manufacturing industry,” says Steenbakkers. “The plans for the new campus will come soon, the other campuses will have to wait a little longer, but by purchasing the land we have control,” he explains.

Investment

The other plots of land that have been purchased will also ultimately be used for the high-tech industry, but that is a little further in the future. “It has been in the planning for years, but now that we have the land, we can realistically manage this,” explains Rik Thijs, councillor for land. “It is important for the future not only to look at the short term, but also to invest in the long term.”

To maintain control, the land is not sold, but leased. The development of BIC 2 (Brainport Industries Campus 2) is done by SDK Vastgoed. Concept plans will be presented within a few weeks.

Interim

There are no concrete plans yet for the other purchased areas. However, we are looking at how the land can be used in the meantime. Thijs already has some ideas: “Maybe temporary housing, although that is difficult near the airport. Another option might be a solar field.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Yawar Abbas