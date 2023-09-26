Pimary schools get extra week for attainment test

Schools in the south of the country are given an extra week to administer the attainment test. Education Minister Paul decided this after there was a lot of criticism about the planning.

The initial planning ensured that the attainment test – which replaces the Cito test – coincided with the week before carnival. That was far from ideal. In Eindhoven, the Eindhoven Carnival Federation and the primary school umbrella organization SKPO, among others, said they were annoyed by the planning.

“Taking a test in the week before the carnival holidays is just impractical. Children are of course looking forward to the party, which is also being organised at the schools. It is already a hectic week. Organising the test around the same time makes it extra challenging,” remarked SKPO director Ingrid Sluiter.

The minister has now reversed the decision. While the test could only be taken from February 5, that date has now been advanced by a week. This means that schools have from Monday, January 29 to Friday, February 9 to administer the attainment test.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha