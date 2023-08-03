Leaders to give commencement speeches to TU/e freshers

TU/e has roped in a number of well-known names for the opening of the academic year. For example, former politician and top civil servant in Brussels Diederik Samsom and ASML CEO Peter Wennink will be visiting Eindhoven University on 4 September.

Marieke Blom, the chief economist of ING, is also addressing the students. The guests will discuss the earning capacity in Europe and investing in climate transition, among other things. Among other things, the opportunities for new sustainable technologies are central to this. The guests will also discuss what role the high-tech Brainport region can play in this.

Competitive position

“The Netherlands has one of the most competitive economies in Europe, and the Brainport region plays a crucial role. As a country and region, we want to lead the way in the transition to clean technology. The question is how this can also be done affordably and within a reasonable period of time without affecting our prosperity,” explains TU/e ​​board chairman Robert-Jan Smits.