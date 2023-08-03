Bosz confidently heading into crucial month

Already, PSV’s new coach Peter Bosz feels his team will have a good season. He is confident going into Friday’s match when PSV take on Feyenoord for Johan Cruyff Schaal.

“The feeling is absolutely good now,” -Bosz

So Bosz is already clear in his expectations for next season, and while his squad is not yet complete. Indeed, PSV is still looking for reinforcements, for example, in defence. “Regardless of how the game goes against Feyenoord on Friday, I just know we have a good eleven. That may sound crazy because we have only been at it for such a short time,” Bosz explained.

He says he bases this confidence partly on the practice campaign, which went according to plan. “I have done so many preparations where things did not go well, and then the whole season was difficult. I definitely don’t have that feeling now. I already feel it’s going to be a good season.”

Chances at De Kuip

Striker Luuk de Jong’s primary focus is on next Friday and sees chances against Feyenoord. “It’s going to be a tough game. That’s always the case at De Kuip. It will be evenly matched, but we will take our chances.”

Another critical showdown awaits on Tuesday, in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League, at home against Austrian Sturm Graz. Then awaits the first league game for coach Peter Bosz and his men against FC Utrecht.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn