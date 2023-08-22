Eindhoven Culture Prize nominees announced

‘Cultuur Eindhoven’ has announced the nominees for the Eindhoven Culture Prize. A total of ten cultural initiatives have been nominated for the incentive and the appreciation prizes.

A total of 45 institutions and initiatives were put forward by 246 people. Chairman of the Culture Council Bas van Spréw, who decides on the nominations, says that he has mainly looked at artistic quality and added value for the city. The values such as inclusivity, sustainability and connection are also involved in who is nominated, the Culture Council says.

Incentive Prize

Dance project Eindhoven Ballroom Functions has been nominated for the incentive prize, the prize for initiatives that have existed for less than five years. Eindje0filter, which provides a platform for black women and women of colour to discuss topics such as racism on Rararadio, has also been nominated.

Sustainable fashion designer Nicole Plender, children’s theatre company Oortwolk and gallery Salon Veneman are the other nominees.

Appreciation prize

Muziekcafé Wilhelmina has been nominated for the appreciation prize, together with the small theatre Freedom Theatre. Cultural breeding ground Kelderman and van Noort in Woensel can also count on a nomination, as can Poetry Club Eindhoven. Finally, cultural breeding ground Stroomhuis has also been nominated.

Audience Award

The Eindhoven Culture Prize will be awarded for the sixth time this year. Each prize comes with a cash prize of 7,500 euros, in addition, the Braintown public prize is also awarded. You can vote for this on the website of Eindhoven Culture until 30 September.

The culture prize Eindhoven was started in 2017.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Yawar Abbas