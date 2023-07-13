Ninety year sentence for drugs lords

The drugs gang of the self-proclaimed ‘prince of the Eindhoven underworld’ has to go to prison for ninety years. The fourteen suspects, mainly from East Brabant, ran drug labs in Belgium, Limburg and Germany. They have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from three to eleven years.

The police launched an investigation into the criminal organisation in May 2020. After the police gained access to the encrypted messages from the drugs gang, the investigation gained momentum. A year later, in November 2021, this resulted in an action in which several suspects were arrested. After that, more suspects entered the picture.

The men produced drugs in Limburg, Belgium and Germany. At the head was a 33-year-old man from Bergeijk. He called himself ‘the prince of the Eindhoven underworld’. During the hearing of his criminal case, he made news again by asking his girlfriend to marry him in court. He has now been sentenced to eleven years in prison.

Eindhoven accomplices

The Bergeijk resident received help from various people from the Eindhoven region. For example, a 30-year-old man from Valkenswaard and a 27-year-old Eindhoven resident, who is considered to be among the leaders of the organisation, have been sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.

Two other Eindhoven members of the gang also go to prison. The two men, aged 21 and 27, have been sentenced to four years in prison. A 23-year-old man from Waalre has a shorter sentence. He has been sentenced to three years in prison. Other drug gang members received sentences ranging from three to ten years. So, this amounts to ninety years of prison time collectively.

