ASML reduces growth rate

Last year, ASML hired 10,000 people and that was not unique. The company has hired hundreds of people with a technical background for years. That growth spurt now appears to be coming to an end.

Reasoning

The demand for chips has fallen sharply compared to a year ago, as a result of which the demand for ASML’s chip machines has also decreased. Nevertheless, the overall market for ASML is still much greater than what the Veldhoven-based chipmaker can keep up with.

Breather

“The rate at which we hired people has been incredibly high in recent years. That also affects the company. Because technical people, in particular, must be properly trained before they can perform their duties,” said a spokesperson.

Positive mood

“We were actually already looking for ways to manage our growth.” Recent developments in the chips industry now present us with the solution.

It is obvious that the use of chips will only continue to grow. The company spokesperson is therefore optimistic and not worried about the future. “We still have more than two hundred vacancies in the Netherlands. That is still a huge number, but less than we were used to in recent years”. In the long term, the chip industry will continue to grow”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha