Power shortages may also affect electric cars

The Municipality of Eindhoven wants to have 4,000 charging points in the city before 2030. That amounts to about 2000 charging stations. But it is not clear whether the city’s power grid can handle that.

This year, the number of charging points in the city will grow from 800 to 1500. This increase will not stop for the time being. Also because the municipality is committed to an emission-free city centre by 2030. Cars with a combustion engine will then be banned from the city centre.

Electric driving will therefore become the motto for many Eindhoven residents. But whether that will be possible for everyone remains to be seen. The power grid is packed.

Bottlenecks

For the time being, there are no restrictions on the placement of charging points in terms of power grid shortages. But that may change in the future. According to Enexis, bottlenecks can arise on the low-voltage grid, to which new charging stations are connected.

‘Net aware’

The network manager is therefore working with the municipality to make preparations to be able to apply ‘grid-aware charging’ when there is a threat of capacity shortage. When the low and medium-voltage grid reaches 80 percent of its capacity, the charging capacity can be reduced from 8,625 kilowatts to 4 kilowatts.

With these measures, Enexis can continue to install more charging stations until the expansion of the power grid is also completed, says the power grid operator.

Waiting list

Incidentally, there are already restrictions for charging stations for companies in some cases. If a company falls into the ‘large-scale user’ category, the company may be placed on the Enexis waiting list, Eindhoven says.

Source: Studio040

Translate by: Ayşenur Kuran