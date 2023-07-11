Detection technology to reduce accidents on N69

Since April tests are being carried out to detect wild animals along the N69. Detection should reduce the number of collisions between traffic and wild animals on this corridor connecting Eindhoven and Belgium.

IVN (Institute for Nature Education) Valkenswaard-Waalre are happy measures are being taken along the road. The organisation warned against the construction of the N69, arguing that the road would have a detrimental effect on the wildlife in the area. Their assessment turned out to be correct.

“Many animals are killed on this road, deer, wild boar. The area is also home to foxes and the occasional wolf. The road has made their habitat a lot more precarious”, says a spokesperson.

Plan

According to IVN Valkenswaard, mistakes were made in the plans for the road. “Some stretches are simply not designed well”, the spokesperson says.

For example, a hedge was planted as a screen between the road and the surrounding area. But the hedge is not high enough. Deer simply jump over it. Besides, the hedge is right next to the road. Any animal making the jump lands straight onto the road. Unsafe situations are the result.

‘Smart road’

In order to counter these problems, detection systems along this provincial road are now being tested In april werd daarmee begonnen. These tests started in April

Smartwayz, the company constructing and testing the detection system, wants to use an app to alert drivers the moment an animal is about to coss the road. Traffic signs along the road warning drivers that animals may cross should also help. Both the app and the signs are to receive signals from the sensors detecting the animals.

Casualties

The IVN are happy with the tests. “If it results in fewer animals being killed, we are happy. Now that the road is a fact, we must ensure that as few animals as possible become casualties”, they feel.