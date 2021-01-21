Extra charging points for electric vehicles in Son en Breugel

With more and more residents driving electric cars, additional charging points for electric vehicles will be installed in Son en Breugel.

The initiative is part of the “What we do is green” campaign, a municipal effort to make the village greener. Energy supplier Vattenfall predicts that eight additional charging points will be needed in Son en Breugel over the next two years. Currently, there are twelve.

Possible locations for the charging points include Keverlaan, Zebrakever, Thorbeckelaan, Boslaan, Markt, Rietlaan, Doctor Berlagelaan, and Blekerstraat. Residents will also be invited to suggest other locations.

Source: Studio040