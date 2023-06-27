Textile containers help bring some greenery to De Talisman

Primary school De Talisman from Eindhoven now has its own textile container. It is the first school in the city with such a bin. The school receives points for every kilo of clothing. And those points can be exchanged for plants and playground equipment that contribute to the greenery.

Parents and children from the neighbourhood can collect clothing and hand drop it off at the container. The collected clothing is then recycled again or goes to a second-hand clothing store. Students and a teacher from the school opened the new container together with Stijn Steenbakkers. The textile container was placed from the ‘Textiel eruit, Groen erin’ project.

Points

The container is emptied every two weeks. The school receives points for every kilogram of clothing collected. These points can ultimately be exchanged for things that make the schoolyard greener, such as food bushes, a green path, or a play tree.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Yawar Abbas