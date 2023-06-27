A supervisory director of the Eindhoven housing corporation Woonbedrijf is a real estate investor in the private sector, in addition to his work as a supervisory director causing a possible conflict of interest.

This has emerged from joint research by NOS and Nieuwsuur, in which other housing associations were also examined.

When the supervisory director was appointed and reappointed, Woonbedrijf was not aware that the man rented out 25 homes for personal gain. Whether the homes are also located in the Eindhoven region, where Woonbedrijf is active, is not clear.

Conflict of interest

Eindhoven, therefore, wants the Board to investigate whether a conflict of interest has occurred and whether action has to be taken by Woonbedrijf to prevent a conflict of interest.

In addition, the faction wants to know whether the city council plans to check all housing associations in Eindhoven to investigate if other top officials are also active in the private real estate market.

Source: Studio040

Translate by: Ayşenur Kuran