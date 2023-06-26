Over 75,000 raised in walk against cancer

Rotary club Eindhoven-Zuid organised a walking tour for charity on Saturday evening. This trip raised a total of 75,294 euros. The amount collected will go to four regional organisations that are committed to the fight against cancer.

At the kick-off of the ‘Midsummer Night’s Walk’ 963 participants turned up. They could choose from five distances. There was a walking tour of thirty kilometers, twenty kilometers, fifteen kilometers, ten and five kilometers. The start and finish was at the Essink Sports Centre in the Genneper Parken.

The participants were sponsored for charity. In total there were just over four thousand donors. This raised an amount of more than 75,000 euros. That money will be divided among four regional organisations.

Fight against cancer

A portion will go to the Maxima MC Fund and the Catharina Research Fund for cancer research. A portion is also donated to the YvYa foundation, which focuses on the early detection of breast cancer. Finally, an amount goes to Den Eik open house, where everyone who came into contact with cancer is welcome.

Source:Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani