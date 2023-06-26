Neos to assist ex-prisoners’ return to society

Neos will guide ex-prisoners towards a return to social life. The Eindhoven institution has been awarded a contract by the Custodial Institutions Agency for this care. Neos will provide forensic care from 2024 to 2027.

“It is a logical step for us to take,” says a Neos spokesperson about this news. “Of course we have experience in guiding people with more serious problems such a addictions, or mental health problems. This includes people who have previously been convicted of criminal offenses.”

Guiding

“Forensic care therefore also fits in well with us. With this contract we can grow,” says the spokesperson. “More and more people will gradually join, though this does not mean that we should open more reception locations.”

“Many people will be guided from their own homes. We already have a reception location for people who do need 24-hour care.”

Schooling

The spokesman is not certain how many people Neos will guide from 2024. “Clients are forwarded to us through the probation service. The progress will be gradual. We don’t have to fill a lot of vacancies all at once. However, our employees will receive additional training on how to deal with this target group,” says the spokesperson.

