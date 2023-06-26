Song, dance or poetry. It all came by this weekend during Woensel-Zuid Got Talent, a new talent show in the Eindhoven neighbourhood. At the Emmaus Church, Woensel youth showed off their talents.

The talent show is part of Pact Woensel-Zuid. The neighbourhood has been struggling with problems such as litter, crime and loitering youth for years. With the pact, the municipality works together with civil society organisations to focus on liveability and safety over the next 20 years. “This neighbourhood also often focuses on things that can be done differently or better. With this evening, we want to show what is already going well,” Van Asten explains. “And that is a lot. Especially with the youth, there’s a lot of great things to show.”

One of the young people taking part is 23-year-old Thomas. He has his own podcast in which he talks to young people and agencies together about how to listen to each other. “I want to build bridges between people in positions and young people,” he explains. “I do that by breaking taboos and discussing interesting topics.”

For his act, he does one such podcast interview live, with guest city envoy Angelique Bellemakers. He does it all in street language. “With that, difficult topics can be discussed by people who would normally avoid them because they feel the language use excludes them.”

Another participant is 11-year-old Cristiano. He talks on stage about all the things he is already doing for the neighbourhood. “I participated in the Halloween activities and street and contact day. And last year we had an iftar in the neighbourhood,” he says. On stage, he talks about his neighbourhood. So it seems like the kids are on the right track.

