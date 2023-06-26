Temporary halt to eye care at MMC

From Saturday, patients can no longer visit the Máxima Medical Centre for eye care unless it is an emergency. The MMC is struggling with a shortage of ophthalmologists. Other hospitals in the region expect waiting lists to get longer as a result.

The stop will last at least two months. Only for emergencies and chronic ophthalmic care, patients can still go to the Maxima Medical Centre. New emergency patients will first be assessed by an ophthalmologist.

According to a MMC spokesperson, the problem is playing out nationwide. The demand for ophthalmology is increasing due to an ageing population, among other things, while the shortage of staff is growing. Non-urgent patients can be placed on the waiting list or can check through their health insurance to see if they can get faster treatment at another hospital.

Other alternatives

At the Anna Hospital in Geldrop, eye care will continue. A spokesperson reports that cataract operations can certainly be performed there, but the waiting time for other eye operations may be a bit longer.

Patients can also continue to go to the Eindhoven Catharina Hospital. The hospital does expect slightly longer waiting times if patients from MMC move to other locations in the region.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by : Anitha Sevugan