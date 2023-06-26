And the winners of the TU/e contest are…

TU/e contest is a battle of fifty student teams for the coveted title. The student teams mentored by the partner organisations take innovation to another level. TU/e contest is the hatchery for innovative technology, companies and groundbreaking ideas.

On the 22nd of June, the Grand Finale of the TU/e Contest took place in the Blauwe Zaal hosted by Renze Klamer. The closing event of the 9th edition of the contest was a great success, with jury members, partner network, finalists and their supporters attending the show.

The categories for the awards were people, planet and prosperity. Each category has a winner and a runner-up also called ‘to watch closely’. In addition, there is an audience award and other special awards. All the guests present could vote for the audience award. A diverse Jury for each award category came from Brainport region’s leading companies and organisations such as ASML, Vanderlande, Mikrocentrum, Rabo bank, POlitie, Thermo Fischer, Nobian, Medtronic, BOM and Innovation Space. Silvia Lenaerts the new Rector Magnificus of the Eindhoven University of Technology, addressed the gathering.

Category award winners

People category: Team HART the winner, came up with a wearable haptic sleeve that streams facial expressions of conversation partners to the user, allowing individuals with visual impairments to “see” facial expressions through haptic feedback. Suweve was judged runners-up in this category.

Planet category: The winner E-SET provides a solution for truck batteries that could get a second or third life. Closing second is VOLTAGAE whose mission is to produce sustainable BPV cells for IoT devices using eco-friendly materials such as algae and innovative technology.

Prosperity category: InMotion the winners grabbed the jury’s attention by decreasing the long charging times of electric vehicles by developing a concept called Electric Refueling. Aero Team Eindhoven aspires to increase the efficiency of the futuristic sector of drone logistics with their “in-air” battery swap technology.

Special award winners

The ASML Makers Award went to T.E.S.T., Vanderlande awarded E-SET with the Sustainable Logistics Innovation Award. The Boost Your Tech Career Award by Mikrocentrum went to EDEN and InMotion was announced as the winner of the Energy Transition Award while Suweve won the Audience Award.

More than fifty projects in three categories, with over 150 students from different fields of study, diverse backgrounds and motivations, participated in this year’s trajectory. Starting with the Meet & Greet in March, followed by many workshops and coaching sessions, the teams made great steps in their entrepreneurial journey and developed many skills they used during the Grand Finale.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj