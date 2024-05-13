Northern lights were visible in the Eindhoven region

Northern lights were visible in and around Eindhoven on Friday night. It created spectacular sights.

The northern lights are seen from Gulbergen in Mierlo

From 11 pm until 1 am, the sky lit up in beautiful colours. The northern lights were visible in Mierlo, Eindhoven, Son en Breugel and Veldhoven, among other places.

The Northern Lights are usually only visible in areas near the North Pole. The fact that it is now visible so far south is due to a major solar storm.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan