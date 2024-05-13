Pro-Palestinian demonstration on TU/e grounds

Between 70 and 80 pro-Palestinian activists have gathered on the TU/e grounds. They want the university administration to reveal and sever ties with Israeli institutions.

The demonstrators have also set up tents on the site. It is not clear how long they will remain on campus. The atmosphere at TU/e is pleasant on Monday afternoon.

The protest follows the recent demonstrations in Amsterdam. The actions there got out of hand last week. There are also actions in Leiden, Maastricht and Groningen on Monday. There is great outrage among activists and students about the violence of the Israeli army in the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

Demands

The activists at TU/e believe that the university should make its ties with Israeli organisations public and then sever them. In addition, the university should also provide emergency aid to the victims in Gaza.

The TU/e board posted a written response online on Monday afternoon. It is not up to the university to take a position on this issue, is the gist of the response. “TU/e is not a political institute. (…) Moreover, taking positions can lead to polarisation and the exclusion of parties, which would conflict with the essential characteristic of the academic community, that every minority must feel welcome and safe and make her voice heard.”

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by Yawar Abbas