PSV business club not going to Paris

The members of PSV business club have decided – in accordance with the supporters – not to travel to Paris either. The Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain will be played in the French capital on Tuesday, but fans from Eindhoven are not welcome.

PSV was unpleasantly surprised on Monday by the announcement that the French authorities will not tolerate Eindhoven supporters in Paris. Although it is not yet formally clear whether the ban also applies to the business club, PSV will make that decision itself.

Unity

“I have consulted with our sounding board, the supporters association and other parties involved and the common denominator is that we will all go or not”, Frans Janssen, commercial director of PSV, explains. “A number of partners immediately indicated that they wanted to stay home if no supporters are welcome”.

‘Eendracht maakt macht‘ (‘unity is strength’) is PSV’s motto and according to Janssen the sponsors are therefore in solidarity with the supporters. “Moreover, according to the police there is also a security risk, because certain French groups are stirring. We do not want to expose our relations to that anyway”.

Emergency measure

In fact, the ban on travelling supporters is not a punishment, but a kind of emergency measure. Disturbances with PSV fans last year, before and after the match against RC Lens, are indeed one of the arguments, but the club has already been punished for that.

According to Janssen, this makes it extra complex and frustrating. “If a specific group is demonstrably punished for certain behaviour, then you can leave others out of the picture. This was the case, for example, during the match against Bodø/Glimt two years ago. However, that is not the case now”.

Reimbursed

The two thousand supporters who obtained a ticket for this match via PSV will receive a full refund. However, the costs incurred for travel and any accommodation will not be reimbursed.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob