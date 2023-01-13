Woonbedrijf to build community centre at Buurtschap te Veld

Eindhoven Municipality, together with other parties involved, has released funds for the construction of a community centre in Buurtschap te Veld. The building that will house the community center will be built by Woonbedrijf.

Eindhoven got the money together with the help of housing corporations Woonbedrijf and Thuis, project developer Van Wijnen and housing initiative Minitopia. At the Buurtschap te Veld building project in the north of Eindhoven, 680 homes will be realised. The first residents moved in a year ago.

For the large number of houses in Te Veld, Eindhoven felt that a meeting place for the neighbourhood was also needed. “A neighbourhood needs a central place where residents can meet, get to know each other better, and where they organise activities together,” said Alderman for Housing Mieke Verhees. “This provides social cohesion and makes a neighbourhood a nice place to live. We think it is important that we as a municipality contribute by creating the preconditions’.

First floor

Woonbedrijf is ultimately responsible for the building. The community centre will be located on the ground floor. The building will also contain 56 housing units, consisting of studios and two- and three-bedroom apartments. Since the proceeds from rent do not cover the cost of the building, the other parties are stepping in.

Construction of the community centre should take place in the second or third quarter of 2023

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.