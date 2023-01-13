More homes for sale, house prices down in the region

The overheated housing market in the Eindhoven region is cooling down. The selling price has dropped once again after nine years and there are more houses for sale, according to figures from the Dutch Association of Estate Agents (NVM).

Nationwide, the average selling price of a house is now more than six per cent lower than a year ago. In the Eindhoven region, it is almost two percent. The city and surrounding villages are growing, putting slightly more pressure on the housing market in the region than on average in the Netherlands. In Southeast Brabant, an average house costs €420,000.

‘No turnaround’

According to brokers, it is really too early to speak of a turnaround in the housing market, after many years of price increases. Nevertheless, for the first time in nine years, a price decrease can be seen. Furthermore, there are many more homes for sale. Now there are nearly 1,500 in the region, more than double from a year ago.

“The demand for housing in the region remains much greater than the supply. So we have to keep building because we know that in the coming years, there will be 70,000 jobs in this growing Brainport region,” said real estate agent Pieter van Santvoort.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.