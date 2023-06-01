Employment in Southeast Brabant is growing at a slower pace

Employment in the labour market region of Southeast Brabant is still growing, but more slowly than before. This has everything to do with lower economic growth and persistent personnel shortages. This is shown in the so-called labour market forecast from the UWV.

The number of jobs in Southeast Brabant has grown by 20,600 since 2020. Nevertheless, the expectations for the coming years are less positive. Causes are continuing high inflation, labour market tightness, uncertainties in the international markets and cooling of the housing market. In the years 2023 and 2024, the number of jobs in Southeast Brabant will increase by 2.5 percent, to 343,800. However, most of the growth will be realised in 2023.

Wider

The labour market shortage forces companies to look for other solutions to grow production. For example, by organising work differently, but also by looking more broadly at candidates and skills.

“Fortunately, there are many companies that are showing flexibility in this tight labour market,” says Enrico Sterken, Southeast Brabant regional manager at the UWV. “But with entrepreneurs who are still lagging behind we are happy to engage in discussions. Sticking with 40-hour positions or not wanting to adjust job requirements is really not an option anymore.”

Shrinkage

In industry, the number of jobs in Southeast Brabant will grow slightly in the coming years, while nationally a contraction is expected. Especially for energy-intensive companies, a decline in production is expected due to higher energy and raw material prices and decreasing demand.

“The outlook for the high-tech industry, which is strongly represented in Southeast Brabant, is positive due to sustained demand,” said Jessie Vossen, labour market advisor at the UWV. In ICT, employee job growth remains level. The sector has been experiencing strong growth for a long time, mainly due to digitalisation.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez