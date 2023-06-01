Large flea market in the IJssportcentrum

Bargain hunting in the IJssportcentrum Eindhoven. The ice rink in the Genneper Parken will turn into a flea market this month. Hundreds of stalls fill the rink.

Furniture, special paintings, toys and clothing. There is something for all ages at the Eindhoven flea market. It is also possible to rent a booth yourself.

Stalls

The stalls can be visited all day on Sunday 11 June in the IJssportcentrum. Adults pay €3.50 entrance. Children up to and including 12 years old can enter for free.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez