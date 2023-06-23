Construction of 56 apartments in Veldhoven

The construction of a complex with 56 rental apartments started In Veldhoven on Wednesday. The apartments on Lange Kruisweg should be ready by the end of next year.

The apartments are meant, among others, for older residents from the districts d’Ekker and Oranjewijk in Veldhoven. They get priority if they leave a large rental home for a family. Once they have moved out, homes will become available again for families. This is what the housing corporation Woonbedrijf has explained.

High-rise

BAM Wonen is the organisation doing the construction job. The complex will have seven floors and is located in a park.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Chaitali Sengupta